MMA Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $188.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,477,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

