Mizuho Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $102.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $96.72. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $792,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Qorvo by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 346,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,157,000 after purchasing an additional 248,033 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth $5,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

