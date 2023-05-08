Mizuho Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $125.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LNTH. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.43.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $99.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,183,570.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $718,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 456.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.