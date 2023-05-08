Michael E. Pegram Buys 25,000 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,798.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $45.27. 2,670,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 2.89. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $59.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

