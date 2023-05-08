Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $2.62

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00009264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $44.70 million and $184,047.62 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003519 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,363,289 coins and its circulating supply is 17,085,431 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,357,214 with 17,083,370 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.7516927 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $189,947.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.