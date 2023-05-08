Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.38 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $27.38 million and approximately $445,043.65 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000099 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00029088 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

