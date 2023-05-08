Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

MRUS opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.54. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 350.08%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Merus by 278.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

