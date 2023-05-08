Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.43.

MMSI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.42. 11,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $85.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,157 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

