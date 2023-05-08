McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.10-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,747. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $368.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson will post 25.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,297,000 after acquiring an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

