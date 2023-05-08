McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.14 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $26.10-26.90 EPS.
McKesson Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of MCK stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $368.56. 1,139,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,195. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.07.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in McKesson by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,297,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Read More
