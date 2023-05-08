McGinn Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,480 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,480 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.07. 12,532,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,886,820. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.