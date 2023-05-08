McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,887 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.28. The company had a trading volume of 358,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,066. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.38. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

