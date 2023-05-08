Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.88

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 84751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Trading Down 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mawson Infrastructure Group (WIZP)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.