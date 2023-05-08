Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 442,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,802,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 47,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 36,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $384.66 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.