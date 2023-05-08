Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 45,937.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,288 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.3 %

Mastercard stock opened at $384.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.