Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Shares of MA traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $386.85. 562,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

