Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Masonite International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.25-8.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,734. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Masonite International has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17.

Insider Activity

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masonite International by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 18.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

