Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-8.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.00.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE DOOR traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.91. 181,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,734. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.17.

Insider Activity

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at $18,809,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.