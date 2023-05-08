Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Masimo were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after buying an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Masimo by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 399.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 263,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,527. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

