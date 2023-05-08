Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.09. The stock had a trading volume of 172,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.62 and a 200-day moving average of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,040 shares of company stock worth $2,997,571. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

