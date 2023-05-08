Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.48

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 57603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAKSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.62) in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

