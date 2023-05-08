Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Markel comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.09% of Markel worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $17.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,369.51. 10,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,458.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,300.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,305.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

