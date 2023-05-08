Marc Prieur Sells 6,000 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $122.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

