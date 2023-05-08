Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.17 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.90. 5,051,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,610. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 84,274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,425.4% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 272,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 254,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,357,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

