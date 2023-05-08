Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,573 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 457.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Manulife Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 219.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after buying an additional 3,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,618,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,036,000 after purchasing an additional 133,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.90 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

