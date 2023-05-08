Maiden (MHLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MHLD opened at $2.22 on Monday. Maiden has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Maiden in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Maiden by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Maiden by 1,123.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 117,360 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Maiden by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 91,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

