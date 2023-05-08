Magna International (TSE:MG) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Magna International Trading Up 0.7 %

MG stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$72.76. 258,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,253. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$77.03. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$63.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.75 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.8476821 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total transaction of C$867,537.35. In related news, Senior Officer Aaron David Mccarthy sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.44, for a total value of C$296,568.79. Also, Senior Officer Eric Jon Wilds Wilds sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.31, for a total value of C$867,537.35. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

