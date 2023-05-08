Madison Square Garden Entertainment (SPHR) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Madison Square Garden Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment -4.83% -1.88% -0.67% Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors -1,515.28% -45.39% -249.35%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors 15 170 392 4 2.66

This is a summary of recent ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.56%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $1.72 billion -$194.40 million -10.94 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Competitors $1.44 billion -$1.35 million 5.88

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Madison Square Garden Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment competitors beat Madison Square Garden Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cath?drale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

