Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 145,239 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,239 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 47.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 98.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 35.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $6.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $387.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.06. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Rating)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.