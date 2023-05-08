Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,508 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 3.33% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 584,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

NORW opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.91.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

