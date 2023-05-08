Madison Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $61.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

