M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 193 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,930,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

