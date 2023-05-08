M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,629 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 12.9% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $38,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.78. 343,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,343. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.77.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

