M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.61. 279,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.59. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $179.76.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading

