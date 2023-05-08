M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 163,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 332,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 115,426 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 509,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after purchasing an additional 75,912 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 104,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,724. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.