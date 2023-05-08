M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 300,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,012,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

TJX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.33. 1,891,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.