M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. 5,565,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,337,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.00%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

