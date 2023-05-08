M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 2,901 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

CSX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.92. 5,290,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,700,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile



CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Further Reading

