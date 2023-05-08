Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading Down 4%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 95,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 982,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. On average, analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 761,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyell Immunopharma

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.