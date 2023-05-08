Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

