LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,032,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633,316 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $251,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

NYSE TSN traded down $8.49 on Monday, hitting $52.20. 6,856,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

