LSV Asset Management Sells 96,111 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,111 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.77% of Everest Re Group worth $229,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 1.5 %

RE traded up $5.77 on Monday, hitting $381.17. 36,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,971. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.22 and its 200-day moving average is $347.50.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.