LSV Asset Management Sells 321,458 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,963,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.23% of Morgan Stanley worth $337,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.98. The stock had a trading volume of 960,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.