LSV Asset Management Sells 15,120 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,120 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $215,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,867 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 363,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $100,868,000 after acquiring an additional 278,701 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $432,541,000 after acquiring an additional 269,018 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.79.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CI traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.88. 371,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,757. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.11 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.45.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.