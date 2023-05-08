LSV Asset Management Has $278.22 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,738,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,145,065 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $278,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% in the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,940,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,879. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.