LSV Asset Management Has $263.86 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,665,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,279 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.56% of J. M. Smucker worth $263,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 10.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,178,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.49. 99,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,835. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

