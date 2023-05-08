LSV Asset Management Has $200.85 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,376,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 79,957 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.62% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $200,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 266,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,330.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -52.60%.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

