LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,826,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,520 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $442,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 23,155.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 1,065,834 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Price Performance

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of CMI traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $222.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,813. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.61 and its 200 day moving average is $241.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

