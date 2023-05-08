loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells $25,872.00 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $25,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,285,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $26,416.08.

On Monday, April 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,509 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $20,533.68.

On Monday, March 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $125,339.94.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock remained flat at $1.70 on Monday. 169,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,940. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $169.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 330,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 55,650 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 88,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 6,079.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,972 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

