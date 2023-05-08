Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 3.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,525. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.62. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

